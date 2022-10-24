SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This season OzarksFirst’s Dan Lucy will sit down with Bobby Petrino to recap the week and look ahead to the next game.

Here is the conversation following the loss to Northern Iowa and looking ahead to the homecoming game against Western Illinois.

Dan Lucy: Coach, thanks for joining us. Five straight losses for the Missouri State Bears, didn’t start well at the UNI-Dome. Second play of the game was an interception. Third played the game a touchdown for Northern Iowa and that quickly in a hole again.

Bobby Petrino: Yeah a disappointing start no doubt about it., and it really started with the kickoff return where we have a guy call it and then not catch it. We ended up back on the one-yard line. Jason had the right read, threw the ball short, they get an interception and go right in and score and then they take the next drive and score. Then we kind of started to come back, found a way to move the ball, get the ball in the end zone, started the third quarter with a nice three-and-out stop, then the offense take it and go score. You get to 24-14, feel like you got an opportunity. We drop an interception, we miss a sack. You know, it’s just one of those things where we’re not that far off, but the end of the score, it sure looks like it.

Dan Lucy: You talked last time going into this game, needing to stop the run, and they ran the ball pretty much up and down all over the field. Dom Williams four touchdowns, 100 yards. Need to correct that for the tail end of the season.

Bobby Petrino: Yeah, we’ve been working hard at it and obviously the two things that we went into the game defensively with an emphasis is to stop the run on first and 10, second down and get off the field on third down. And we didn’t do either one of them. Probably the third down hurt us as much as anything.

Dan Lucy: You’ve got four games left in the season against the bottom four teams of the conference. How do you restructure and look forward to like reshaping the tail end of the goals and everything for this season?

Bobby Petrino: Yeah, I think what we need to do is just try to go out and play together as a team. Everybody work hard. On having their best game that they’ve had this year. You know, we’ve had guys on our team that have had big, huge games. Everybody’s had, you know, some great opportunities, but we haven’t put it all together yet and that’s what we’re looking forward to doing this weekend.

Dan Lucy: Western Illinois, a team that hasn’t won a game yet for homecoming, that could be the place for it to start.

Bobby Petrino: Well, we hope so. There’s, they do pretty good. They should’ve won their game last week. They had a had a nice lead and kind of screwed it up in the last 4 minutes of the game. But they played extremely hard and played with a lot of emotion. We’re going to have to come out and play hard and play physical and get things corrected that we didn’t do well last week.

Dan Lucy: Should be able to do that. 2:00 at Plaster Stadium, it’s homecoming for Missouri State against Western Illinois. Thanks, coach.

Bobby Petrino: Thanks a lot, Dan.