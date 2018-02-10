Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Top Stories
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers
Top Stories
A local school is teaching students how to manage their financial aid
Top Stories
Is tanning still cool? Young people are wearing more sunscreen
Ladies from a local nursing home competed in a pageant
Summer safety day; summer heat could be the difference between life and death
The Girlfriend Getaway begins day 3 in a North Arkansas cavern
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hourly Forecast
Storm Preparedness
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Overnight Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Tuesday, June 18 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Morning Forecast
Monday, June 17 Overnight Forecast
Monday, June 17 Evening Forecast
Sports
Community
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live!
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Olympics
Gold for Team USA Women’s Hockey
Ohio woman attending her 5th Olympics, 2nd as a volunteer
Photos: Vonn takes bronze in likely final downhill race
Photos: Olympics Ice Dancing
Photos: USA Men’s Hockey beats Slovakia
More Olympics Headlines
Why the heck would a curler dope?
Doping charge could hurt Russia’s chance at reinstatement
Mistake knocks Lindsey Vonn off the podium in super-G
PHOTOS: Best pictures of South Korea 2018 so far
Photos: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Aerials at South Korea 2018
Erin Hamlin’s luge career comes to an end in PyeongChang
Mr. T is now a curling fan
PHOTOS: South Korea 2018 Ski Jumping
Team USA gloves made in Gloversville
VIDEO: Watch Erin Hamlin’s first-ever attempt at luge