Oklahoma’s Classen Comets sweep to White championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the girls side, the Pink & White Lady Classic featured a handful of out of state powerhouses.

And two were poised to win each division.

In the White division Classen out of Oklahoma squared off with Ozark.

The Classen Comets out of Oklahoma City have been in control of the White division all week long.

The Comets Darianna Littlepage-Buggs with the blocked shot, Classen works it to Jordan Harrison who finishes with the scoop shot it’s 5-nothing Comets.

But Ozark battles back, Madi Braden with the three pointer, and it’s a one point game.

But the Comets Littlepage-Buggs was too much, another blocked shot, this time the 6-1 sophomore takes it all the way down the floor, coast to coast and the finish, it’s 10-5 Classen.

And the Comets from Oklahoma win the White division 70-47.