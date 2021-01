SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Evangel Men’s Basketball (7-6) dropped its second meeting with Oklahoma Wesleyan Monday, 72-67.

The Eagles had previously beaten the Crusaders in the season opener on Halloween night.

Josh Pritchett led Evangel in scoring with 14 points in the defeat.

The Crusaders are back in action Wednesday, January 6th when they visit Mid-America Nazarene.