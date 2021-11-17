Oklahoma State rallies late to hand Lady Bears first loss

STILLWATER, Ok–The Missouri State Lady Bears were on the road Wednesday night.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s team facing Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

The Lady Bears went into the game with a 2-0 record.

But Oklahoma State rallied late to hand the Lady Bears their first loss of the season 44-40.

Missouri State had a big first half, owned a 27-15 halftime lead.

But Oklahoma State went on 9-0 fourth quarter run to grab the lead.

Taylen Collins led the Cowgirls with 16 points.

Jasmine Franklin and Abi Jackson each scored eight for the Lady Bears.

Missouri State plays at Southern Cal on Saturday.