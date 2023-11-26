STILLWATER, Ok–The Missouri State Lady Bears were on the road Sunday afternoon in Stillwater.

Beth Cunningham’s 2-1 Lady Bears looking to upset the Big 12’s Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

Mo State trying to snap a seven game losing streak to OSU.

And this one did not start well for the Lady Bears.

Lior Garzon with the pull up three, and the Cowgirls were in front 5-2.

The Lady Bears battled back, Paige Rocca to Kennedy Taylor on the slip screen, it’s a one point game.

Then Lacy Stokes drives the lane and gets the foul, she had 14 for the Lady Bears, Mo State within four.

But Oklahoma State would dominate the second quarter, Anna Gret Asi with the step back three.

And then Asi again with another three, that makes it 32-14.

Asi had 24 points.

The Cowgirls outscored the Lady Bears in the second quarter 26-6, hit 15 threes in the game, and pummeled Missouri State 82-51.