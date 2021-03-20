Oklahoma slips past former Big 12 rival Missouri in NCAAs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Austin Reaves scored 23 points, Brady Manek added 19 and Oklahoma slipped by ninth-seeded Missouri to win 72-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The eighth-seeded Sooners are on to the second round for fourth time in the last six tournaments and will likely face No. 1 Gonzaga on Monday in the West Region.
The Sooners pulled out to an eight-point lead with 1:08 left behind Reaves’ free-throw shooting, but Dru Smith made two 3-pointers in the final minute to keep the pressure on and pull Missouri within 70-67. Oklahoma finished it on the free-throw line. Smith led the Tigers with 20 points.