Oklahoma-Missouri State football game to be one week earlier

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Missouri State Football Bear Helmet

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma-Missouri State football game scheduled for Sept. 5 in Norman has been moved to one week earlier, Aug. 29.

University of Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said Saturday that the NCAA has approved a waiver requested by both schools and allows them more flexibility in dealing with potential issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10 FBS conferences that make up Division I football’s top tier are in the process of adjusting schedules and hoping to play a regular season that has billions of dollars in media rights deals attached to it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties