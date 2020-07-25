Oklahoma-Missouri State football game to be one week earlier

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma-Missouri State football game scheduled for Sept. 5 in Norman has been moved to one week earlier, Aug. 29.

University of Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said Saturday that the NCAA has approved a waiver requested by both schools and allows them more flexibility in dealing with potential issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10 FBS conferences that make up Division I football’s top tier are in the process of adjusting schedules and hoping to play a regular season that has billions of dollars in media rights deals attached to it.