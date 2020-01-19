Oak Hill claims 2020 Tournament of Champions title

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Oak Hill Academy (VA) took its all time record at the Tournament of Champions to 12-0 Saturday, topping Paul VI 72-57 to claim the championship.
That marks the Warriors fourth tournament championship in the last six years.
