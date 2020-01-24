O-Line loves blocking for Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs are going through intense game preparation this week prior to leaving the Arrowhead complex.

Teams hope to have the game plan in place before arriving in Miami.

The Super Bowl circus consists of media day, and hours and hours of interview demands.

And the Patrick Mahomes quick strike offense is the talk of the NFL.

A lot of the credit goes to the QB and his receivers, but don’t forget the O-line.

And they love Mahomes.

“He’s just a normal guy. He just happens to be the best in the world at what he does. At the most important position in sports. You know it’s pretty rare to have his personality and character for a guy who’s that good,” said Chiefs Tackle Mitchell Schwartz.