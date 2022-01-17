Number one Strafford runs past Central in Rogersville Tourney

ROGERSVILLE, Mo–Also Monday afternoon, number one ranked Strafford, in Class three, taking on Central in the Rogersville tournament.

And the Lady Indians out to a quick start, downcourt to a wide open Laney Humble for three, it’s a 19-6 Strafford start.

The Indians sharing the ball, and inside to Sophia Frerking and it’s 24-6.

Central doing its best, Nevaeh Shockley drives the baseline, but the Bulldogs were down by 21.

Later Strafford’s Bailey Chrisman knocks down a corner three, it’s 35-10.

And number one ranked Strafford wins 69-22.