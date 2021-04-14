Norwood tops Fordland in baseball

OZARK, Mo. — In a matchup of .500 teams, the Norwood Pirates took advantage of opportunities.

The Pirates beat Fordland 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon at US Ballpark in Ozark.

Norwood (5-4) scored three runs in the first inning, including one off of a double-steal, which scored Dylan Calhoun.

Fordland’s (6-7) lone run came in the fourth inning after Cameron Koster hit a ball into shallow center field to score Cameron Crowe.

Again, it was the Pirates putting up multiple runs in an inning when the sixth rolled around.

Three more runs, including a fielders’ choice off of the bat of Toby Cottongim that scored both Josh Bradshaw and Gavin McGraw, were scored in the bottom of the sixth to give Norwood the 6-1 lead.

Norwood is scheduled to play at Seymour on Monday. Fordland will try to get back on track when it travels to Plato on Friday.