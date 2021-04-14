Norwood tops Fordland in baseball

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OZARK, Mo. — In a matchup of .500 teams, the Norwood Pirates took advantage of opportunities.

The Pirates beat Fordland 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon at US Ballpark in Ozark.

Norwood (5-4) scored three runs in the first inning, including one off of a double-steal, which scored Dylan Calhoun.

Fordland’s (6-7) lone run came in the fourth inning after Cameron Koster hit a ball into shallow center field to score Cameron Crowe.

Again, it was the Pirates putting up multiple runs in an inning when the sixth rolled around.

Three more runs, including a fielders’ choice off of the bat of Toby Cottongim that scored both Josh Bradshaw and Gavin McGraw, were scored in the bottom of the sixth to give Norwood the 6-1 lead.

Norwood is scheduled to play at Seymour on Monday. Fordland will try to get back on track when it travels to Plato on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets