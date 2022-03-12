SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first weekend of Show-Me Showdown basketball wrapped up play on Saturday.

In class two, one-loss Norwood met with one loss Bernie at JQH Arena in Springfield.

Norwood beat the Mules 64-63 to win its first state title in boys basketball in school history.

Garrett Davault scored the game-winning basket with less than 14 seconds to play off a steal from Peyton McDaris.

Davault scored 24 points in the title game, following his 39 points in the state semifinals.

Kamden Powell hit a three-pointer to put Bernie ahead 58-53 in the fourth quarter before Norwood was able to make its run.

A combination of field goals and free throws allowed Norwood to get back within striking distance before Davault’s game-winning play.

It finishes a bounce-back season for the Pirates, who finished in third place last season.