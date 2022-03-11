SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In Class 2 boys semifinals Norwood against Bishop Leblond.

The Pirates out to a quick start, Garrett Davault with the steal, then skies for the slam dunk it’s a 6-nothing start.

Then Norwood’s Noah Drake drives to the hole and gets the lay up it’s a 15-10 lead.

Later the Pirates with the nice pass to Davault again for the hoop, Norwood by seven.

Leblond keeping pace, the corner three by Noah Eidman makes it 17-13 Norwood.

And Norwood wins 59-55 and will play Bernie Saturday for the Class 2 boys state championship.