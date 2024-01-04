SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Great Southern Bank Arena may be Missouri State’s home court.

But you can’t blame Northern Iowa if it feels like a home away from home.

Wednesday night, the Panthers beat the Bears in Springfield for the third straight year.

The Bears trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half.

But staged a furious rally to catch Northern Iowa late.

Nick Kramer’s three put the Bears on top 55-54.

Then Alston Mason’s three make it a one point game with 34 seconds left made it a one point game.

The Panthers led 64-62 and Mo State had the ball with time running out, Mason kicked it to Kramer, his three for the win bounced off the rim, and Northern Iowa wins by two.

“I don’t think we played our style of ball tonight. We typically don’t get outrebounded like that. We typically don’t give up 44 percent from the floor. We didn’t play our style of basketball. But anytime you give up 15 second chances in a game in the 60’s, you really put yourself in danger of losing,” said Missouri State coach Dana Ford.