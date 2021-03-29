North Dakota Covid quarantine costs Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–For the past three weeks no team on the football field could stop the Missouri State Bears.

But it was an off the field situation that will keep the Bears from getting a fourth straight win.

A Covid-19 outbreak within the North Dakota program has canceled Saturday morning’s football game in Grand Forks.

The Valley Football Conference says the team is canceled because there’s no open date to replay the game.

Missouri State has won three straight spring games and sits at 4-1 for the conference season.

The Bears will be off until April 10th when Missouri State hosts Youngstown State.

“Whether it’s on the road. And us having three major conference wins. I think everyone was looking forward to it. It would have been a nice push,” said Bears safety Kyriq McDonald.

“Obviously it effects us but it doesn’t effect the way we’ll attack the week. And prepare for the next game. It’s out of our control, there’s nothing we can do to better the situation. We just have to get back to work and get ready for Youngstown, they’re a good team,” said Ron Tiavaasue Bears tight end.