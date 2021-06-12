Nolan Gorman has historic night in Springfield Cardinals win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Cardinals win 9-2 behind Nolan Gorman’s three homer night.
The Cardinals No. 2 overall prospect got the Birds on the scoreboard quick with his first home run in the game at the bottom of the first for a 1-0 Cardinals lead.
Gorman then strikes again in the bottom of the second with a two-run shot for his second homer of the night.
And in the bottom of the fourth after a home run from shortstop Delvin Perez, Gorman takes the ball to deep right field for his third home run of the game.
Broadcaster for the Springfield Cardinals, Andrew Buchbinder, said this wasn’t just a memorable night for Gorman but an historic one for the Springfield Cardinals.
“No Springfield Cardinals has ever hit a third home run in the same game in the regular season,” Buchbinder said.
Gorman finished the night with three home runs, four RBI’s and a walk.
He’s now hit five home runs over the last two games and seven over his last five games for 10 total on the season.