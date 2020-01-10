No Stec, no problem for Bear recruit Ja’Veo Toliver

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In December, 19 high school seniors and juco players signed with Missouri State to play for Bears coach Dave Steckel.
One of those is Parkview defensive end Ja’Veo Toliver.
He says despite Thursday’s news he’s staying with the Bears.
“Even though Coach Stec is gone, I know I still have a home at Missouri State. He kind of told me, whenever I met with him this summer, he was saying stuff like here you will always have a home. You’ll be home for sure. You’ll be close to your family. Here I can build off the legacy that I have and what I’m known for,” said Toliver.