No fans but Indy 500 ready to race Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, In–The Indianapolis 500 will run Sunday.

Earlier Thursday I caught up with Melissa Crash from our sister station in Indianapolis to talk about the race.

And Melissa it seems kind of strange to be talking about the Indianapolis 500 and it’s not Memorial Day weekend.

Melissa Crash: “That is so right. Usually, we’re used to saying is it May yet? But now we’re saying is it August yet. And we’re finally here and we’re counting down the days. But it’s definitely a different feeling this year. So we have the parades, the major concerts, the huge fundraisers that rely on the

Indianapolis 500 every year. So without that, it has been a little odd. But you know what fans are still celebrating. For qualifications, fans waited outside the track to really hear it with their masks of course. And socially distanced.”You mentioned that they did have the qualifying for the pole position.

Marco Andretti is on the pole.

You’re going to have carburation day Friday and then the race on Sunday. But when you have a guy like Andretti, that name on the pole position.

A lot of people are going to be paying attention to.

Crash: “Oh yes they will. They’ll have all eyes on the race on Sunday. Even though no fans are allowed out here in the stands, I’m sure there will be some outside of the track celebrating, keeping all eyes on the race. We’ll see what happens.”