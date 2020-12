FAYETTEVILLE, Ark–Arkansas will not be playing in a college football bowl game.

Thursday night’s Texas Bowl against TCU has been canceled because of Covid-19 within the Horned Frogs program.

Bowl reps reached out to other schools to replace t-c-u at the last second, but none could be found.

Arkansas finished the season 3-7 and were looking to snap a four game losing streak.

Sam Pittman was going to be the first coach to lead Arkansas to a bowl game in his first season in 22 years.