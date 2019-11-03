No. 9 Evangel escapes slugfest on senior day

OZARK, Mo. — After trailing at halftime, Evangel Football came alive and rallied for a 23-17 win over Missouri Valley Saturday on Senior Day.

The Crusaders scored in all three phases (offense, defense and special teams) in the victory as they improved to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in the Heart South Division.

The special teams touchdown came as the latest top play from Wide Receiver Jansen Acklin.

Acklin housed a 68-yard punt return as the lone Evangel score in the opening half.

The Crusaders went to the lockers down 10-7 for their first halftime deficit this season.

They responded immediately out of the break, going 77-yards on 13 plays capped off by a 28-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Hardesty to Sam Bucker.

Hardesty finished 19 of 28 for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

The Crusaders’ defense also earned some points as an errant snap was kicked out the back of the end zone by the Vikings for a safety and a 23-17 Evangel win.

Evangel continues its march toward the playoffs with two final road games.

The Crusaders head to Central Methodist next Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.