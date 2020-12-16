Nixa’s Ward catches Petrino’s eye

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Of the 17 Missouri State football signees, two of them are in-state high school seniors.

Offensive lineman Brett Harris is from Rockhurst.

And Nixa linebacker Steven Ward II signed.

Ward played both ways for the Nixa Eagles who finished the season 8-3 with new coach John Perry.

Ward led the Nixa defense that allowed only 15 points per game.

He collected 102 solo tackles, six sacks, and two interceptions.

One of those returned for a touchdown.

Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino said his speed and intensity on defense caught his eye.

As well as another attribute.

“He went through a transition there. They got a new coach, changed things around. And he provided a tremendous amount of leadership for them in doing that. And we feel like his ability to go through that experience will help his leadership here for us,” said Petrino.