NIXA, Mo–Nixa will be looking for a new girls basketball coach next season.

Jennifer Perryman is stepping away after being the head varsity coach for the past decade.

Perryman informed her team of the decision Wednesday.

She called it one of the hardest days of her life.

Perryman says that every year she prays to God for guidance and this spring she felt a call for a change.

Perryman won 188 games and three district championships in ten years.

She was an assistant coach for nine years before that.

Perryman says she’s going to pursue a career outside of coaching for now and will spend more time with her family.

Nixa just hired former Kickapoo girls coach Jim Pendergrass as the freshman team’s coach.

The Eagles say they’ll begin looking for a new varsity coach immediately.