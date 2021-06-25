Nixa’s Frerichs to Tokyo Olympics: “absolute dream come true”

EUGENE, Ore–Nixa product Courtney Frerichs is heading to Tokyo.

This after the 28-year old earned a spot on the United States Olympic track and field team for a second straight Olympics.

Frerichs races in the grueling 3,000 meter steeplechase.

That’s seven laps around the track while jumping hurdles, some of those hurdles have water under them.

She finished second to Emma Coburn, but that was enough to make the U.S. team.

After running track and cross country at Nixa, Frerichs went to UMKC where she was introduced to the steeplechase.

She transfered to New Mexico where her skills grew.

She made the 2016 Rio Olympics where she finished 11th.

And says that experience will help next month in Japan.

“I am, I’m so excited to make one Olympic team is amazing. To make two is an absolute dream come true. You know, I just tried to run as tough as a could. I’m so thankful I was able to go to those (Rio) games and get that under my belt. I was just a naive college kid just stepping on to the international scene. I’m really thankful for that and I think that I’ve gained so much experience in the last five years since that moment. I’m excited to come in as a little more of a veteran this time around,” said Frerichs.