EUGENE, Ore-Nixa native Courtney Frerichs is a two-time Olympian.

Thursday night, Frerichs finished second in the 3,000 meter Steeplechase to make the United States Olympic team.

Frerichs finished the race in 9:11.79.

Frerichs finished 11th in the 2016 Rio Olympics and was a silver medalist in the 2017 world games.

Courtney Frerichs is a 2011 graduate from Nixa High School.

She started her career at UMKC and transferred to New Mexico.