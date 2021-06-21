Nixa’s Frerichs hopes for second Olympic berth

Eugene, OR–The 2020 Olympic games are set to begin next month in Tokyo.

And for the last week or so the United States has been building it’s track and field team.

And Nixa product Courtney Frerichs hopes to return for a second Olympic games.

Frerichs ran in the 3,000 meter steeplechase in the 2016 Rio games.

And late Thursday, she will try to make the United States team for the Tokyo games.

Frerichs has to finish in the top three to make the Olympic team.

In Sunday’s qualifying race, Frerich’s fell early but managed to keep her composure and finished third.

The 2017 United States steeplechase champion says Sunday’s qualifier tested all of her skills.

“My mindset going into a lot of the qualification races is about staying calm and composed. You want to make sure that you get the job done and don’t waste any extra energy, hence the homestretch and really kind of easing it in. Given the fall, like I said, I took control of it a little earlier than I anticipated. I just wanted to stay safe and, yeah that’s the big thing I wanted to make sure I didn’t get injured from that fall. You want to be in one piece in the start line of the final,” said Frerichs.