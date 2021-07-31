Nixa’s Frerichs finishes 1st in steeplechase qualifier

TOKYO, Japan — Nixa Native Courtney Frerichs finished 1st in her 3,000 meter steeplechase qualifying heat Saturday, earning her a spot in Wednesday’s final.

The 28-year old is competing in her 2nd olympics in the event.

In Rio, she failed to make it out of her heat,

This time, however, she left no room for doubt.

Frerichs ran a final time of 9:19.34 in a controlled pace by her standards since it was just a qualifier.

Temperatures in Japan were reaching triple digits, but Frerichs said it didn’t bother her too much.

“I grew up in Missouri,” she answered simply.

Now on to the final event, she won’t be alone.

Both of the other Americans, Emma Coburn and Val Constien, also qualified.

The final medal event is set for Wednesday morning at 6:00 am central time.