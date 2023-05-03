NIXA, Mo–It’s been quiet a successful athletic year for the Nixa Eagles

And Wednesday a handful of Eagle athletes were recognized as they signed letters of intent to play at the next level.

A trio of football Eagles signed including Kaleb James with Missouri Southern, Jordan Tyler with Culver Stockton and Ramone Green with Missouri State.

Baseball’s Rylan Evans signed with Mineral Area, soccer’s Luke Milam signed with Baptist Bible, and cheer’s Jaylin Hrbst signed with Mid-America Nazarene.

The biggest signing was basketball’s Kael Combs who signed to play with Wyoming out of the Mountain West.

Combs averaged 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists a game last season and says the opportunity to play right away was key.

Ramone Green had an outstanding senior season, rushed for more than 2,000 yards and scored 32 touchdowns.

Both said relationships with the coach were key.

“I have a really good relationship with the coach. It was a good opportunity to come in and play a lot. There’s not a lot to do in Wyoming so I just need to be in the gym and do my school work. I think it was a good opportunity. It’s in the Mountain West, one of the top five conferences in the nation this year. There are some great opportunities there. I have a chance to come in and play immediately because of my size. He likes how I play. I play at my own pace. That’s what he told me,” said Combs.

“When coach Beard decided to go to head coach, that was a big deciding factor for me. Because he was one of the first coaches who started recruiting me for college. That bond was there. And when he became head coach it was an easy decision for me,” said Green.