NIXA, Mo–Also Friday night, the 96th annual Nixa Invitational continued, the second-ranked Nixa Eagles in Class 6, putting their 16-0 record on the line against New Madrid Central.

And the green Eagles take an early lead, B.J. Willamson with the three, 10-4 New Madrid Central.

But Nixa would storm back, Garrett Hines with the three, off the mark, but Kael Combs gets the board and the slam dunk, it’s 22-22.

Then Combs would stop and pop the three pointer, 29-24 Nixa up by five.

Kael Combs poured in 46 points and the Nixa Eagles go to 10-0 with a 78-67 win.