NIXA, Mo–Over at Nixa high school, seven Eagles signed.

They included Phoebe Gardner and Madison Meierer who signed with Evangel softball.

Lydia De Wild signed with Drury to play soccer.

Hillary Estes with Western Illinois volleyball.

Christena Berry for rowing at Kansas State.

And two basketball Lady Eagles signed.

Kinley Mammit with Harding and Norah Clark with division one Tennessee Martin.

Clark averaged ten points and four rebounds a game last season for Nixa’s 24 win team.

“It is a big relief to finally be committed. Just because now I can play without the pressure of having to perform for other people. Now I can finally focus on my team and playing for them for this last year. It’s my last year of high school basketball, so I’m going to try to make it as fun as possible. I love my team and love playing with them,” said Clark.