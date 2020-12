NIXA, Mo–High school wrestling Tuesday night.

Nixa hosting Joplin and Neosho in a pair of duel meets.

The Nixa Eagles flying into the meet 2-0.

In bouts against Joplin, this is the 126 pound match and Nixa’s Loui Fuentes with a reversal, and he would eventually pin his opponent for the win.

Moving to the 182 pound division, this is Nixa’s Avry Rutherford with the take down, and the pin, Nixa goes onto beat Joplin 60-to-20.

But against Neosho, the Wildcats won 42-36.