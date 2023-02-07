NIXA, Mo–Last week’s wintery weather postponed a number of high school signings until this week.

And at Nixa high school this afternoon, nine athletes signed letters of intent to play college sports.

Included in that group, four football Eagles.

Garrett Davidson, Landon Carson and Connor Knatcal all signed with Mid-America Nazarene.

Jacob Miller signed with Benedictine.

Also signing was state wrestling champion Zane Fugitt.

Fugitt represented the United States in Rome this past summer in Greco-Roman wrestling.

He’s going to wrestle at the Big 12’s Oklahoma Sooners.

“I’m excited. It’s going to be a good opportunity. Just training, wrestling and working on my school work. And stuff like that. I’m going to wrestle and see where that takes me, then I’m going to fight,” said Fuguitt.