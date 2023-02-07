NIXA, Mo–A top ten boys basketball battle in Class 6 Tuesday night in Nixa.

The 20-0 second-ranked Eagles hosting 19-1 eighth-ranked Republic.

Repmo with the defense, Aslan Ebisch with the steal and the layup it’s 23-22 Nixa in the second quarter.

The Eagles answer with Devon Kemp, his three pointer gives Nixa a 26-22 lead.

Then the Eagles going inside to 6-8 freshman Jackson Cantwell, with the hook in the paint, Nixa up 30-25.

Republic with a run at the end of the second quarter, Brenly Hagewood drives to the lane, stops and pops, tied at 30 at the half.

But Nixa wins a nailbiter 62-58, Nixa’s Kael Combs with 28 points.