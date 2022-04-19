NIXA, Mo–High school baseball Tuesday, the Back Yard Brawl, 16-1 Nixa visiting 11-5 Ozark.

And the Eagles wasted little time getting on the board, Jaret Nelson singles up the middle that scores Sam Russo, another scored on a throwing error and it was 2-nothing Nixa after one.

Second inning, Russo singles to right, Ryan Retone scores to make it 3-nothing Eagles.

Two on for Nelson, and he drives this deep to left center, to the wall, Russo and Rylan Michel both score to make it 5-nothing.

And fourth-ranked Eagles in Class 6 beat Ozark 7-2.