Nixa volleyball sweeps Willard

WILLARD, Mo. — In a battle of top ranked teams in the state, Nixa volleyball wouldn’t have its perfect season blemished.

Nixa went on the road and beat Willard 3-0 on Tuesday night at Willard High School.

Nixa (11-0) opened the first set with a big 9-2 run to gain some distance from the Tigers (13-3-1).

Willard cut it to five as Emily Lemons collected a kill halfway through the first set.

But the Eagles would push through another run, with Jena Medearis collecting the penultimate point on a cross-court kill.

The Eagles would win the set on a Tiger’s error.

Nixa would win the next two sets to complete the weep.

The Eagles will look to continue their perfect season on Thursday at home against Carthage, while the Tigers will try to bounce back against next week against Webb City.