NIXA, Mo–Girls high school basketball Monday night, fourth-ranked Nixa in Class 6 hosting tenth-ranked Republic.

And Republic going inside early, Kaemyn Bekemeier with the jumper, it’s 4-2 Tigers early.

Nixa bombing from outside Norah Clark with the three from the top of the key, it’s 7-6 Lady Eagles.

Then Nixa would build a lead, running the floor, to Macie Conway who finishes at the rim, 11-8 Lady Eagles.

Repmo trying to keep pace, Lady Bears commit Bekemeier with a wide open three, it’s a one point game.

But number four Nixa would run away from Republic late winning 84-76.