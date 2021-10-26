Nixa tops Kickapoo, reaches sectional

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Nixa Lady Eagles have made it an expectation to win district championships.

They added another to the trophy case with a 3-1 (18-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-13) win over Kickapoo on Tuesday night to win the class 5, district 11 championship.

It’s the third straight district title for the Lady Eagles, who reached the state finals last fall.

Nixa won six of the eight sets during the district tournament, which also included a win over Ozark.

The Lady Eagles will play Joplin in the sectional round of the state tournament on Thursday night at 6:30.

Because Nixa won the district 11 championship, it will host the sectional contest.