SPRINGFIELD--On the diamond, Nixa and Blue Springs gave us some late-game drama only reserved for playoff baseball. Eagles came into the contest on an 8-game winning streak but got behind early after the Jaguars scored a run in the top of the 2nd and gave up a 2-run bomb in the 3rd off Jackson Gamble to trail 3-0. Bottom 6, Eagles only trail 3-2, Tanner Grant hammers this ball off the right field fence. Not one, but two runs come in to score on the double. Nixa jumps in front 4-3. They'd add an insurance run as well, and it's a good thing they did. Blue Springs scored 1 in the 7th, but not another. Nixa holds on to win 5-4 completing the comeback. The Eagles are headed to the Final Four for the first time since 1974. They'll host Liberty North Friday, June 2 at 7pm at US Ballpark.