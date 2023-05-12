OZARK, Mo–High school baseball Friday night, the eighth-ranked team in Class 6 Nixa facing the top-ranked team in Class 5, Glendale.

Bottom first, Sebastian Norman gets Glendale on the board early, singles through the infield brings home D.J. Cofield.

Top of the sixth, Nixa trails 3-2, Tanner Grant lifts this ball to center, but Cofield can’t haul it in, rolls all the way to the wall for a bases-clearing triple!

Bottom seventh, Glendale trails by a run with the bases loaded, but Alex Rankin’s liner is right at Caeden Cloud as Nixa hangs on to edge Glendale, 6-5.