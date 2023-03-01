SPRINGFIELD-- The calendar has flipped to March, which means only one thing. March Madness can officially begin. Wednesday, the bigger high schools joined the smaller classes in postseason play. So the playoffs have begun in force. At Ozark, it's the Class Six District Five Tournament. The 26-0 unbeaten Nixa Eagles faced the host Tigers in the opening round. Right out of the gate, Kael Kombs makes his presence felt. The triple gives the Eagles the early lead. Few minutes later, Corey Kemp adds to it. The tough bucket pushes Nixa ahead 10-4 in the first. But the Tigers roared back in the second. Cohen George's three pointer highlights a 7-2 run to cut the deficit to 12-11. Under 90 seconds to play til hafltime, Kombs finds Kemp in the corner. Nixa's lead rises to five. Following a Tiger's turnover, Kombs goes coast-to-coast. He gets the and-1, Nixa up at the break. Ozark gave the Eagles a scare, but Nixa survives 57-55.