SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 77th annual Blue & Gold Tournament moved into the semifinals Wednesday night.

On the gold side, top seeded Nixa faced Fair Grove in a semifinal.

And Fair Grove’s Jaxon Rowden with the behind the back pass to Tyler Barnett down low for the basket, 6-3 Fair Grove.

Nixa answers with Kael Combs, the senior hits the three pointer it’s 9-8 Nixa in front.

Then Nixa with the half court trap, forces the turnover, Combs gets it and the finish it’s 16-13 Nixa.

Fair Grove not backing down, moving the ball inside to Barnett again.

Fair Grove led 28-24 at halftime.

But Nixa got 26 points from Combs and beats Fair Grove 53-45.