Nixa stings Hillcrest in Pink and White opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Nixa girls are three time winners and are the third seed this year in the Pink division of the Pink and White Lady Classic.

The Lady Eagles facing Hillcrest.

And this was all Nixa, nice bounce pass to Tori Yantis for the basket, it’s a 20 point Lady Eagle lead.

Hillcrest beats the trap, the ball goes to Jimmesha Davis for the scoop shot, it’s 27-6 Nixa.

That Lady Eagles defense was tough, the trap forces a turnover, Yantis gets it to Rhianna Gibbons for the layup, it’s 31-6.

Then it’s Yantis into the lane with the floater, and Nixa wins 71-18.

In other Pink division scores, seventh seed Willard is 12 better than Catholic, 62-50.

Second seed West Plains whips Aurora 78-32.

Sixth seed Clever beats Lebanon 71-53.

And eighth seeded Carthage beats Glendale 50-38.