Nixa shuts out Ozark in rivalry game

OZARK, Mo–Girls high school soccer Wednesday night, Christian County rivalry game between 7-3 Nixa against 5-8 Ozark.

And this was all Nixa, Bailey Reynolds with the penalty kick, perfect placement, far top corner, 1-nothing Eagles.

Later in the first half, it’s the freshman Reynolds again, this time a corner kick, right on the head of teammate Katie Kamies, she puts the ball in the back of the net, 2-nothing Nixa.

It was 3-nothing when Emma Hartley fires this shot from 25 yards out, that goes in, 4-nothing.

And Nixa shuts out Ozark 6-nil.

