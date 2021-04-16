Nixa shuts out Jeff City in Shootout

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls High school soccer Friday afternoon Nixa facing Jefferson City in the Kickapoo Shootout.

Scoreless until the final minutes of the first half, Nixa’s Ashlynn Stoneberger picking out Emily Sutherland who finishes on the half volley, Eagles taking a 1-0 lead.

Six minutes before halftime Nixa strikes again, Abby Harrison with a nice through ball to Katie Kamies who fires it into the back corner.

And Nixa goes on to shutout the Lady Jays, 5-nil.

That’s four straight wins for the Lady Eagles.