REPUBLIC, Mo–High school playoff baseball Thursday night, Class 6, district 6 championship, Republic hosting Nixa.

And it’s 2-1 Nixa in the bottom of the second, Republic’s Devon Hughes smokes this past third into left, Wyatt Woods scores and we’re tied at two.

Stayed that way until the top of the seventh, bases loaded for the Eagles, and Jackson Edwards singles to left, Wyatt Vincent scores and Rylan Michel slides across to give Nixa a 4-2 lead.

Still in the seventh, Reese Dimberger with the sac fly to right center, that scores another.

And Nixa goes onto win the district title 6-2.