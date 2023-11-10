NIXA, Mo–District championships were on the line around the Show-Me Sstate Friday night as the high school football playoffs roll on.

In Class 6, District 5, Nixa was trying to beat Joplin and advance to the quarterfinals.

Fox 49’s Chris Pinson is standing by live at Eagle stadium with the game story.

Thanks Dan, what many thought would be a heavyweight slugfest for the Class 6 District 5 title turned out to be a Mike Tyson knockout by Nixa.

A week after both Joplin and Nixa handily won their district semi final games these two teams met in a rematch from their week 5 clash with a trip to the state quarterfinals on the line.

Nixa started opened with possession and on 4th & 4 from across midfield successfully run a fake punt!

Parker Mann scoots down the sideline for a gain of 23 yards to keep the drive alive.

Few plays later, Eagles in the redzone, Malachi Rider doing what he does best.

Rushing into the end zone for the opening score, 7-zip Nixa.

Ensuing Joplin possession, they go for it on fourth and four for the pass is dropped phone in complete turnover on downs, giving Nixa great field possession.

And you know what’s coming following a turnover, a home run. In the form of this 51 yard touchdown pass from Nate Uber to Wyatt Vincent.

The perfect pitch & catch puts Nixa up two scores.

Following the touchdown, Eagles go with a surprise pooch kick & end of recovering the ball.

Taking over at Joplin’s 40 yard line.

Few plays later, Rider gets his number called again and he cashes in his second rushing TD of the first quarter!

Make it 21-0 Nixa.

Joplin finally got on the scoreboard thanks to a rushing touchdown at the end of the first, but Nixa answered right back with 6 of their own two minutes into the second quarter as Dylan Rebura crashes across the plane.

28-7 Eagles soaring.

Nixa would tack on a two more touchdowns before the end of the first half, including Malachi Rider completing the hat trick by scoring his third rushing td.

Helping Nixa comfortably run away with this title fight 42-14 at intermission.

And Nixa wins 56-34 and will play Rockhurst next Saturday in the state quarterfinals.