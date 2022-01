NIXA, Mo. — The Nixa Eagles don’t like missing out on their tournament championship game.

The Eagles beat Marquette 60-27 on Friday night in the semifinals of the Nixa Invitational Tournament, reaching the championship game for the 12 time in the past 13 years.

Colin Ruffin led the way for Nixa with a game-high 19 points.

Colton Berry also scored 12 for the Eagles.

Nixa will play the winner of Blair Oaks and New Madrid County Central in the championship game on Saturday.