Nixa rallies past Willard

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday night, 9-3 Nixa hosting 8-4 Willard.
The Eagles beat the Tigers two weeks ago in the Blue & Gold Tournament.
And Willard out to a quick start, Caden Mowell with the corner three, it’s 5-nothing Tigers.
Then some Willard defense, Maurice Grayer with the steal, and the layup, it’s a 9-3 start.
But Nixa would storm back, the inbounds to Kael Combs and the freshman scores in the paint, it’s a one point game.
Then the Eagles swing it to combs, he spins to the baseline and off the window, we’re tied at 15.
And Nixa storms back to win 73-49.