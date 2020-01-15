Nixa rallies past Willard

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday night, 9-3 Nixa hosting 8-4 Willard.

The Eagles beat the Tigers two weeks ago in the Blue & Gold Tournament.

And Willard out to a quick start, Caden Mowell with the corner three, it’s 5-nothing Tigers.

Then some Willard defense, Maurice Grayer with the steal, and the layup, it’s a 9-3 start.

But Nixa would storm back, the inbounds to Kael Combs and the freshman scores in the paint, it’s a one point game.

Then the Eagles swing it to combs, he spins to the baseline and off the window, we’re tied at 15.

And Nixa storms back to win 73-49.