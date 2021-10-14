Nixa rallies past Carthage into district championship game

SPRINGFILED, Mo–Girls high school district play Thursday, Carthage against Nixa in the district six semifinal.

This one was scoreless through two innings, the Tigers open things up in the third with some small ball, Mary Grace Richmond with a sac fly to left, that scores Ashlynn Jackson.

Carthage added an RBI groundout for a 2-nothing lead.

But Nixa answers in the fourth.

Kaylee Schlenker sends this deep to left, over the outfielder and to the fence, three Eagles fly home on the double as Paige Garetson beats the throw.

And Nixa goes onto win 5-3 and will face either Republic or Ozark in Friday’s district championship.