SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The rain might’ve moved the baseball game up an hour, but the Nixa Eagles came ready to play.

The Eagles beat Hillcrest 15-0 in a rain-shortened game on Monday afternoon at Hillcrest High School in Springfield.

The game was called after the Eagles scored six runs in the fourth inning to bring the total up to 15 runs as the rain moved in.

Parker Bridges pitched three perfect innings for the Eagles while recording six strikeouts.

The Eagles are scheduled to play Catholic on Tuesday.